Anne Povacz
Metuchen - Anne Povacz, 88, of Metuchen, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Born in Rosegg, Austria, she resided in Metuchen since 1962.
Anne was the most loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Povacz; three sons and their wives, Robert Povacz (Linda), Gerald Povacz (Carolyn), and Richard Povacz(Maria); four grandchildren, Arly, Gary, Christopher, and Erik; great-grandson, Alexander; sister-in-law, Mitzi Rowe, one niece, Karen, and two nephews, John and Peter, as well as an extended family in Austria and Switzerland.
A private cremation will take place under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com
).