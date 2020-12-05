1/
Anne Povacz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Povacz

Metuchen - Anne Povacz, 88, of Metuchen, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Born in Rosegg, Austria, she resided in Metuchen since 1962.

Anne was the most loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Povacz; three sons and their wives, Robert Povacz (Linda), Gerald Povacz (Carolyn), and Richard Povacz(Maria); four grandchildren, Arly, Gary, Christopher, and Erik; great-grandson, Alexander; sister-in-law, Mitzi Rowe, one niece, Karen, and two nephews, John and Peter, as well as an extended family in Austria and Switzerland.

A private cremation will take place under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved