Anne "Nancy" (Lewis) Ruane
Anne "Nancy" (Lewis) Ruane

Monroe Township - ANNE "NANCY" (LEWIS) RUANE passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 71.

Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in Piscataway before relocating to Monroe Township 37 years ago.

A graduate of Piscataway High School, Class of 1967, Anne was employed as an administrative assistant for Arzee Midstate Supply in East Brunswick for 15 years. Prior to her retirement, she was the personal assistant to Jamesburg Police Chief, Martin Horvath, for 5 years.

In her leisure time, Anne enjoyed gardening and crafting ceramics. Her greatest love, however, was spending time with her boys and their families.

Anne was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Paul Douglas, by her son, Sean Paul and a brother, Matthew Lewis.

Surviving are her two sons; Joseph and wife, Janet, of Monroe Township, Brian and wife, Erin, of New Bedford, MA; four grandchildren, Evrett, Leonel, Otis, and Olivia Marie; and ten beloved siblings.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:15 am, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 333 NJ-18, Old Bridge.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 12-2 pm at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund for her first grandson, Evrett, and in memory of his father, Sean. https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-evrett-in-memory-of-nancy-ruane




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
