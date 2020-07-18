Anne "Mom's" Walsh ( nee Prejninger )



Carteret - Anne "Mom's" Walsh ( nee Prejninger ), 95 of Carteret, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.



Anne was born and raised in South River and attended a business college in New Brunswick. Anne spent the last 68 years in Carteret. She was employed by US Metals, Carteret for 14 years as a Laboratory Technician. She retired in 1982. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William "Pops" Walsh, Jr. who passed away in 2010; her parents Stephen and Anna ( nee Szabo ) Prejninger ); grandson Peter W. Goodman and a sister and 2 brothers.



She is survived by her devoted children Bridget and her husband John Andaloro, Nora and her husband John Goodman, William III with whom she resided, James and his wife Judith, and Matthew and his wife Kathleen Walsh; adored grandmother of William, Rebecca, Jillian, Katie and Kylie Walsh, Rachel Andaloro and her husband Bojan Catipovic, Bridget Andaloro, Abigail and her husband Glenn Robbins, Christine and her husband Christopher Beach, John and his wife Christine, James and his wife Jennifer and Courtney and her wife Kailyn Goodman; cherished great grandmother of 9.



We will meet at 11 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia. Private family visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Anne can be made to St. Joseph's Parish Church, 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07009.









