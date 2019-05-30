|
|
Anne T. Kopencey
Piscataway - Anne T. Kopencey, age 97, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Evergreen Way, Parker at River Road in Piscataway, NJ.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Kopencey, Sr. Anne resided in New Brunswick and Somerset, NJ for most of her life. Anne was employed by Johnson and Johnson, New Brunswick, where she served as a Senior Credit Clerk and retired after forty years of service. She was a lifelong communicant of Saint Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick and a member of the church's Rosary Society. Anne also volunteered as financial compliance representative for Saint Ladislaus School's federally assisted lunch program.
Anne possessed a remarkable personal fortitude, sustained by her deep faith. She was proud of her Hungarian background, and enjoyed participating in cultural activities. Most of all, Anne cherished her time with family.
Anne leaves behind her son and his wife, Jim and Cindy Kopencey, her granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Mayur Shah, her grandson and wife, Chris and Sarah Kopencey, and her great grandchildren Devin and Marc Shah.
Special thanks are given to the wonderful staff at Parker at River Road in Piscataway and Parker at Stonegate in Highland Park for the excellent and loving care they provided for Anne.
Burial arrangements will be private. Visitation will take place at Saint Ladislaus Church at 215 Somerset Street in New Brunswick at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 followed by a Memorial Mass at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Feeding America, feedingamerica.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 30, 2019