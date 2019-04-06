|
|
Anne W. Copabianco
South Plainfield - Anne (Meyers) Capobianco, 92, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Plainfield to the late Ernest and Emily (Wesley) Meyers, she married the late Frank Capobianco in 1947 where she resided in Plainfield and until the day of her death, she lived in the same house since 1950 in South Plainfield.
A homemaker who took great pride in her family, she was a very simple, loving woman who always took great pride in her family and friends.
Predeceased by her husband Frank in 2004 and by her sister Alene Gary, Anne is survived by her children; Carol Bender and husband Gary of Easton, PA, Frank, Jr. and wife Joanne of Dunellen, Cindy Blair and her husband (Brian) of South Plainfield and Richard and his wife Karla of Old Bridge, twin sister Katherine Eustice and brother Ernest Meyers, Jr. and his wife Carol along with ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held in McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-6 pm and on Monday, April 8, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019 beginning 11:00 am followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.
To send condolences to the Capobianco family, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 6, 2019