AnneMarie Murphy
Rahway - AnneMarie Murphy,98, passed away April 7, 2019, in Rahway, NJ. Born in Paris, France she lived in Belgium before coming to Rahway in 1946.
She was self-employed as an illustrator for children's book in France
Mrs. Murphy was a communicant of St. Mary's RC Church, Rahway and she was an avid knitter and golfer.
AnneMarie was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and was a member of Amnesty International, she was also a member of the Colonia Country Club, The International Women's Group of Rutgers and the Sacred Heart Society.
She was predeceased by her husband Vincent Murphy in 1989.
Surviving are 2 daughters Arlette Engel and Beverly Mills (David), her son Patrick Murphy, she was also loved by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 9:00 AM In the Pettit-Davis Funeral Home 371 West Milton Ave. Rahway, NJ 07065 followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass in St. Mary's RC Church, Rahway. Cremation will be private. Visiting will be Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Please visit www.pettitdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019