Annette Caccavale
North Brunswick - Annette Colavita Caccavale, 75, of North Brunswick died on Saturday August 22, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Brooklyn she moved to Sayreville in 1984 before settling in North Brunswick. Before retiring she was employed by Roland Foods, Dayton. She enjoyed shopping and bowling and was a champion of mahjong.
Daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Colavita she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Candace Caccavale of Old Bridge; her sister and brother-in-law Camille and John Lovetere of Monroe; her grandchildren Christopher, Charles and Cassidy and her nieces Tara Bongiovanni and Jennifer Bracco and her husband Tom.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 9:30am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose R.C. Church, Old Bridge. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.