Annie (Mable) Atkinson
Annie (Mable) Atkinson

Princeton - Annie (Mable) Atkinson affectionately known as (Ann) passed away on Saturday,

October 17, 2020 at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, New Jersey. Ann was born on April 17, 1940 in Bladen County, North Carolina to James and Elaine Atkinson.

In 1965, Annie Mable moved back to New Jersey and resided in Perth Amboy, where she worked for over 10 years for Quick Check as a Store Manager in both Perth Amboy and Woodbridge locations until retirement. Because Ann was a go-getter and stayed active, she could not just retire and do nothing; so, she started another career as a perfume/cosmetics expert at Lord & Taylor in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Ann worked for Lord & Taylor from 1996 until her final retirement in 2013.

Preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, six siblings, and her only grandson, Tre; Annie Mable is survived by her loving daughter, Terrie Barnes (Larry Bryant II), son Jearemy Hernandez (Tatianna); two sisters; Earnestine Perry Wright and Joan Newell of North Carolina; three brothers; Floyd Atkinson (Juanita), Oscar L Atkinson both of New Jersey, and Kennedy Atkinson of Atlanta, Georgia. Two granddaughters; Jade and Savannah Hernandez, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. A viewing will be held Sunday October 25, 2020 starting at 2pm at the Faith Deliverance Family Worship Center 337 Herbert St. Perth Amboy NJ 08861 with a funeral service to follow at 3pm. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
