1/
Annie Ingram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Ingram

Annie Ingram, 73, passed away on October 12, 2020 at CareOne at The Highlands, Edison. Born in Columbus County, North Carolina, she lived in Edison. She was a nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway for many years before her retirement.

Annie is survived by her sons, Keith (Millie) Ingram, William (Shondrella) Ingram and Reginald (Fatima) Ingram; daughters, Altheria (Charles) Merricks and Juanita Ingram; two nieces who were like daughters, Eustacia Isaac and Consuela Ingram, 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway, NJ. The funeral service will be a private ceremony. The burial will be held on a later date at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved