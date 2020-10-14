Annie Ingram



Annie Ingram, 73, passed away on October 12, 2020 at CareOne at The Highlands, Edison. Born in Columbus County, North Carolina, she lived in Edison. She was a nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway for many years before her retirement.



Annie is survived by her sons, Keith (Millie) Ingram, William (Shondrella) Ingram and Reginald (Fatima) Ingram; daughters, Altheria (Charles) Merricks and Juanita Ingram; two nieces who were like daughters, Eustacia Isaac and Consuela Ingram, 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Viewing will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway, NJ. The funeral service will be a private ceremony. The burial will be held on a later date at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.



Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store