|
|
Annie Marie Lockhart
Perth Amboy - April 2, 1935 - May 27, 2019
Annie Marie Lockhart was a resident of Perth Amboy, NJ for over 50 years. She was the seventh of ten children born to the late Horace Lester Lockhart Jr. and Mamie McDowell Lockhart. She was known by all of her friends as Annie. For 36 years until her retirement, Annie worked as a nursing aid and medical ward secretary for Perth Amboy General Hospital (Raritan Medical Center). She was a long time member of Second Baptist Church (Cathedral International) and was active in a number of church activities. Annie was a loving, caring and dedicated mother to three children and loved her family more than anything. Throughout her life, Annie endured many health issues; however, she was determined to live life to its fullest as a witty and outspoken woman. On May 27, 2019, Annie fell asleep in death surrounded by her family and care giver. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A viewing will begin at 10AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Cathedral International, 277 Madison Avenue, Perth Amboy, New Jersey 08861 with a funeral to follow at 11AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019