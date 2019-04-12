Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
AnnMarie (Cookie) Bills

AnnMarie (Cookie) Bills Obituary
AnnMarie (Cookie) Bills

Port Reading - AnnMarie (Cookie) Bills, 73 of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home.

Born in Jersey City, Cookie was a longtime resident of Port Reading and devoted parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Woodbridge where she was the outreach/food pantry coordinator, member of the church choir as well as Eucharistic minister.

Cookie was predeceased by her first husband in 1996, Wesley Kreusch and second husband in 2016, Raymond Bills. Surviving are her children, Richard Kreusch and his wife Jeanmarie, Janet Geardino and her husband Randy, Barbara Bruen and her husband Douglas Raymond Kreusch and his wife Laura; grandchildren, Jessica, Andrew, Kyle, Taylor, Raymond, Jonathan,Tori Lynn, Brandon and Jacob; six great grandsons; sister, Evie Kalinowski as well as her dear niece, Dawn Solar.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Monday, April 15, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10am church service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Woodbridge. Private cremation will follow.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cookie may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 650 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019
