AnnMarie Fandel
Hillsborough - AnnMarie Fandel, 71, of Hillsborough NJ died Thursday March 12, 2020 at home. She was born on March 6, 1949 in Somerville NJ to her late parents Helen (Orecchio) and Stephen Fandel. She worked for many years as a Global Purchasing Manager at Johnson and Johnson Corp in NJ. She enjoyed reading books and trips to Atlantic City. AnnMarie was a communicant at St Ann Roman Catholic Church of Raritan NJ. She was kind, caring, loving and very generous. AnnMarie was a devoted daughter, aunt, great aunt and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her.
AnnMarie is survived by her brother Steven Fandel, nephews Chad Fandel and Cory Fandel, and great niece Andreala.
AnnMarie was predeceased by her parents.
Services are private under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan NJ (908)725-1887.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020