Antenor "Tito" Villa - ChauvinPiscataway - Antenor "Tito" Villa - Chauvin, 54, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.Born in New York, Tito resided in North Bergen before settling to Piscataway 14 years ago. A member of St. Francis' Episcopal Church in Piscataway, Tito enjoyed spending time with his children and husband, biking, and lifting weights. He also enjoyed projects around the house and tending to his fruit and vegetable garden. Tito also enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially for Halloween and Christmas.He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, a hard worker, and a very compassionate and caring person.Surviving are his husband of 22 years, Jerry Villa - Chauvin and three sons, Branden, Jordan and Matthew; he will also be missed by his three siblings, Jacqueline Villa-Cobos, Josephine Morales and Armando Villa along with extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200 Silver Spring, MD 20910.Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Piscataway Funeral Home.