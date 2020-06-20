Anthony A. "Sonny" Alutto
Anthony A. "Sonny" Alutto, 96, also known as "Al" to his friends of Menlo Park Terrace passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Sonny was born in Manhattan on a beautiful first day of Spring, March 20, 1924. He had lived in Menlo Park Terrace since 1961. He was a Hilo Forklift Operator for Revlon in Edison, retiring in 1992 after 40 yrs. of service. Sonny served his country proudly in the Army during WWII, he was a disabled Army Veteran. Sonny and his wife Carmela "Millie" were members of the St. James Senior Citizens. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). His hobbies included fish aquariums, collecting coins, yardwork, food shopping, and just a great curiosity about everything in life.
Sonny now rejoins his loving wife of 61 years, Millie (2013); his amazing grandson, Matthew (2005); and his loving sister Rita Loizzo and brother, John Alutto, Sr. in heaven. He will be greatly missed and was the loving father of his son Larry; his daughter, Carolyn Kawka and her husband Gary; his only granddaughter, Meghan (Kawka) Burton and her husband Keith Burton.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at: https://pages.lls.org/tnt/nj/corps20/wemustneverquit .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.