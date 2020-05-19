|
|
Anthony A. Giorgianni
Lakewood - Anthony A. "Rocky" Giorgianni, 89, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ after a tough fight of the coronavirus.
He was born to Giuseppe and Mary (Cuce) Giorgianni and raised in New Brunswick, NJ. Anthony attended New Brunswick High School and shortly after served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
After returning home from serving his country, he met his wife, Elizabeth, at Saint Mary's Church in New Brunswick. Shortly after having their first child, Anthony and his wife moved to North Brunswick, NJ where they lived for 37 years and raised their three children. The two decided to retire and move to their home in Lavallette, NJ in 1999. After Hurricane Sandy, Anthony and Elizabeth moved to Lakewood where they had been living for the past 6 years.
Anthony was a carpenter in Local Union 1006 and served a term as president of the local union. He worked as a building inspector in Highland Park, Monroe and Jackson, NJ. He loved spending time with his family and sharing stories of the past. He also enjoyed seeing his many friends from New Brunswick and Local Union 1006. He was an outgoing, friendly person who was proud of his heritage and Italian-American roots. Anthony's four granddaughters were his biggest pride and he loved spending time with them and seeing them grow up.
Anthony is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Giorgianni and his sisters, Angelica Garlatti and Marianna Asin. He is survived by his brother, Placido F. "Pro" Giorgianni, and his children, Anthony Giorgianni of New Brunswick, NJ and his partner Mary Ann Mossa of Freehold, NJ, Regina Shamy and her husband T.K. Shamy of New Brunswick, NJ, and Andrea Schatzman and her husband Aaron Schatzman of Point Pleasant, NJ. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren - Alayna Shamy, and Avery, Annabella and Arden Schatzman.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ, is handling the arrangements. Due to the current restrictions because of coronavirus, we are unable to hold any public arrangements at this time. The family will be holding a private burial. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020