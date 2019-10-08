|
Anthony Anzovino
Dunellen - Anthony (Tony) Anzovino, 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. A day before his passing, his nephew and godson, Robert Anzovino, became a grandfather, making Tony a great-godfather to baby Logan… The cycle of life is amazing!
Born in Carteret, Tony resided most of his adult life in Dunellen, a gentle spirit and kind soul, always with a friendly smile. He loved to bowl, amassing many trophies, and he enjoyed bocce ball, horseshoes and softball, often catching to his younger brother Larry's pitching.
Quite the athlete, Tony worked out every day and was often seen running through the streets of Dunellen. He won first place in a 5k race in his age division, an achievement for which he was quite proud.
For many a New Year's Eve, Tony would hop the train from Dunellen into Times Square to watch the ball drop. He loved to ballroom dance, often seeking out the best dancer on the floor. He loved music, and would sing his favorite songs with his niece Diane. He was a weekly breakfast patron of the Mountainview Diner in Middlesex with his nephew-in-law Scott Olsen, whom he often called "my buddy". And he loved bananas, too!
Tony served his country with distinction, in both the US Merchant Marines during WWII and later in the US Army, completing basic training in Fort Benning Georgia. It was there he began training as a machinist, a skill that, in his early years, took him from Art Color in Dunellen, to a tool and die shop in Elizabeth before winding up his career at Merck & Co., where he worked in the Engineering Department.
Tony was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Dunellen and served his community for many years as a Life Member of the Dunellen Rescue Squad.
Tony was predeceased by his younger siblings, former Dunellen Mayor Lawrence Anzovino, Albert Anzovino and Connie Hardgrove. He is survived by his close friend and sister-in-law Delores Anzovino, of Bridgewater.
He was predeceased by a niece Marisa (Marotto), and is survived by nieces Diane (Olsen), Annette (Gearino) and Julie (Carman) and nephews Robert Anzovino and Albert Anzovino, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10AM.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's name to the Dunellen Rescue Squad.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019