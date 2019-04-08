|
Anthony Babula
Warren - Anthony Babula, 81, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lyons VA Hospital in Lyons.
Born in Lvov, Poland in 1937 he lived in several countries before settling in England, where he earned his BA Degree. He came to the United States in 1960 where he earned his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering at NJIT. He was employed by the Port Authority of NJ and NY for 10 years, retiring in 2008. He was an US Army veteran serving his country from 1961 to 1963. He was a survivor of 911 and was in the North Tower on the 72nd floor when it was hit.
He is survived by his wife, Magdalena, 3 sons, Jan and Rich both of Warren Eddie and his wife Janice of Martinsville, 1 sister, Irene Gatto of East Hanover and his loving grandchildren Jonathan, Christina, Maddie and Katie.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 8, 2019