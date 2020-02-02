Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bongiovi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony C. and Frances P. (Sr.) Bongiovi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony C. and Frances P. (Sr.) Bongiovi In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Anthony C. (Sr.)

& Frances P. Bongiovi

12th Anniversary In Heaven Anthony Sr.

04/03/1911 - 02/01/2008



15th Birthday In Heaven Frances P.

02/02/1913 - 08/15/2005



We didn't know that morning that God would call your name, in life we loved you dearly in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you that day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and although we cannot see you, you are forever at our side.

Forever In Our Hearts,

Anna Louise, Anthony Jr.,

Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren
Published in Courier News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -