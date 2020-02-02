|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Anthony C. (Sr.)
& Frances P. Bongiovi
12th Anniversary In Heaven Anthony Sr.
04/03/1911 - 02/01/2008
15th Birthday In Heaven Frances P.
02/02/1913 - 08/15/2005
We didn't know that morning that God would call your name, in life we loved you dearly in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you that day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and although we cannot see you, you are forever at our side.
Forever In Our Hearts,
Anna Louise, Anthony Jr.,
Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren
Published in Courier News on Feb. 2, 2020