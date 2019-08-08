|
|
Anthony "Scorch" Chibbaro
Nokomis, FL - Anthony Chibbaro died Wed. July 24, 2019 in Nokomis, FL.
Born and raised in New Brunswick before moving to East Brunswick for over 40 years, then retiring to Nokomis FL. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, South River. He loved spending time with his family, as well as boating, fishing and throwing GREAT parties.
Predeceased by his wife Irene Chibbaro, surviving are, a son, Ronald Chibbaro and his wife Gail of Nokomis, FL and two daughters, Diane Paster and husband Murray of East Brunswick, Denise Sabatino and husband Richard of Point Pleasant. Five beautiful grandchildren, Craig Chibbaro of WA, Drew, and Corinne Chibbaro of FL. Joseph and Gianna Sabatino of Point Pleasant, NJ and a new Great Grandchild Emerson.
He is also survived by a sister Martha Rezsko and brother William Chibbaro.
Cremation will be in FL. Donations may be made to the (or), . A service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019