|
|
Anthony "Tony" Coffaro
North Brunswick - Anthony "Tony" Coffaro, 79, formerly of North Brunswick, NJ, passed away March 20, 2019 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison, NJ.
Born October 1, 1939 in New Brunswick, NJ, he was a son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Sciortino) Coffaro.
Tony went to New Brunswick High School, then served his country in the Navy as a Boatman's Mate 3rd Class from 1957 to 1959. When he returned home, he worked in his father's pizzeria and later worked for Teamsters Local 701 and retired from the New Brunswick Water Department.
He attended St. Mary's Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Novak Sica.
Loving husband and father, Anthony is survived by his wife, Nancy (Heiser) Eldridge Coffaro; his son, Michael Coffaro South Brunswick, NJ and a brother, Paul Coffaro, of Polo, Missouri. In addition, he also leaves a granddaughter, Brittany Eldridge, two nieces, Lisa Cocco and Dottie Falcone, along with many cousins. Anthony should be remembered for his jovial nature, always had a joke for everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time with family and playing cards.
Donations can be made in Tony's memory to the .
Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Monday, in the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ. Services will begin at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home, 289 South Main St, Phillipsburg, NJ. www.noto-wynkoop.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019