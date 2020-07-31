1/1
Anthony Di Maio
Anthony Di Maio

Brick - Anthony Vito Di Maio 83 years old, passed away on July 30, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of New Brunswick before moving to Brick 15 years ago. Anthony was an IBM operator for 34 years working for Fort Monmouth, where he was also honor as their "Man of the Year". He graduated from the New Jersey School for the Deaf and had been active for many years in Deaf Clubs.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean Perkins Di Maio, daughter Brenda Joy and brother Joseph.

Surviving is his son Philip of Brick, his longtime friend Douglas. Two sisters Anna Gonch of North Brunswick, Christine Sherwood of New Brunswick and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.

Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
