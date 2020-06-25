Anthony E. Szymanski,



Somerset - Anthony E. Szymanski, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Parker at Somerset in Somerset, NJ with his loving family by his side. He was born in Manville, NJ the son of the late Anthony and Katherine Szymanski. Mr. Szymanski was a resident of Somerset, NJ for the past 10 years. Prior to that he lived in Neshanic Station and Manville, NJ. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's Degree. Mr. Szymanski worked in Quality Assurance for the Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Corporation in New Brunswick, NJ for 30 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Mr. Szymanski was an avid Rutgers Football fan. He was member of Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in South Bound Brook, NJ. He was predeceased by two brothers Thomas Szymanski and Carl Szymanski and by a sister Veronica Yarnell. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Elizabeth Szymanski of Somerset, NJ, his two daughters Marissa Brenner and her husband John of Woodbridge, NJ and Carrie Jones of Emmaus, Pennsylvania and by two sisters Irene Dunsavage of Maplewood, NJ and Catherine Szymanski. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Jack Brenner, Madelyn Brenner, Laura Brenner, Anthony Jones and Drake Jones. The visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral Mass will take place after the visitation at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions only 50 people are allowed in the Funeral Home and at the Church for the Mass. Everyone attending must wear a mask at all times and social distancing must be practiced. Thank you for your consideration in advance. Donations may be made in his memory to: Michael J. Fox Foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014 or by calling 1-800-708-7644









