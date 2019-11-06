|
Anthony G. Lagonia
Little Egg Harbor - LAGONIA, ANTHONY G., 74, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at home. He was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., residing there and Woodbridge, N.J., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Anthony worked as a warehouse manager for Plastic Express, Edison, N.J. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1966-1968. He was a member of American Legion Post #45, Perth Amboy, where he served as treasurer. He was an avid motorcycle rider who loved his Harley. His prior employers were Interpak, Edison, N.J., and ATC, Perth Amboy, N.J., where he was a member of Local 825, Operating Engineers. Anthony was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Anthony was survived by his sons Anthony Lagonia, Thomas Verello and wife Jodi, daughters Ann Marie Scala and husband Eddie, Lori Calderon, and Victoria Verello, brother Robert "Butch" Lagonia, sister Loretta Lagonia-Parsons, grandchildren Danielle, Kelsey, Travis, Matthew, Katherine, Erin, great-grandchildren Aliannah, Eleanor, Thomas, and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11, from 4-6:45 PM, with a service at 6:45 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will be Tuesday, November 12, at 1 PM, in Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, N.J., 08562. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019