|
|
Anthony J. Brodniak
Parlin - Anthony J. Brodniak age 90 of Parlin, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. He was born in Woodbridge on October 18, 1929. Anthony had lived in Parlin for many years. Before his retirement, he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation and before that National Lead. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Tony proudly coached the Morgan-Parlin Panthers pop warner football team for 17 years and was a communicant of St. Mary's RC Church in South Amboy.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anna, his wife Rita, his brother Joseph and his sisters Anna Buczek, Vivian Ricki, Jane Farthing and Marie Fiorentini.
Surviving are his children Anthony and his wife Loran, Joseph, Junemarie Pellegrino, Rita Arnold and her husband Matthew, Gloria Vuocolo, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Memorial mass and services will be held at a future date.
The family asks to make donations to the 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral services were entrusted to the Carmen F. Spezzi 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859.
Letters of condolences can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020