Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Anthony J. Cortese Obituary
Anthony J. Cortese

Piscataway - Anthony J. Cortese, 92 of Piscataway, passed away on Monday, September 2 at RWJ Hospital in Somerville with his loving family by his side. Born in Plainfield, he was the son of the late Michael and Sadie (Sferragatta) Cortese.

He attended school in Plainfield before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1944 and served his country honorably in the Pacific group during World War II in China. He worked for the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. for 46 years as a produce manager traveling to several locations, including Plainfield, Metuchen, and Fanwood. He was a member of the Traveling Seniors, Knights of Columbus, JJ Gardner detachment, China Marine Corp League, VFW, American Legion, and a Communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway. Anthony was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with his family, who will dearly miss him.

He is predeceased by his sisters Philomena, Jenny, Josephine, Mary, Susie and Minnie and his brother Salvatore as well as by his great-grandson Austin. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen (Motyka), his brothers Joseph (Marie) and Michael (Mary), daughter Kathy and husband Jim Tangen, son John and wife Kathleen, 9 grandchildren, John (Sandra), Jeremy (Angela), Jesse (Melissa), Joel, Jillian, Jimmy, Michael (Kelly), Steven (Tiffany), and Kevin (Keely). Also 8 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Madalyn, Parker, Carter, Tyler, Jake, Luke, and Juliet.

Friends may visit the family on Sunday, September 8 from 2:00-4:00 and from 7:00-9:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 9 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 6, 2019
