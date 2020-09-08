1/1
Anthony J. Della Ventura Jr.
Anthony J. Della Ventura, Jr.

Dunellen - Anthony J. Della Ventura, Jr., 76, passed in the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in Elizabeth to the late Anthony and Antoinette (Campolatano) Della Ventura, Anthony lived in Plainfield and Warren Township prior to settling to Dunellen in 1972.

An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, Anthony served his country as a SP4 from 1962-1968. He was a machinist for over forty years, retiring in 2010. He was an avid outdoorsman, having a love for hunting and fishing and his favorite time spent was when he was with grandchildren. He belonged to the Sons of Italy, was a former member of the Dunellen Knights of Columbus and along with his wife, they loved to travel together.

Surviving are his wife Ida "Edie" Della Ventura; sons, Marc Anthony and his wife Ilena of South Plainfield and Anthony also of South Plainfield and three grandchildren, Madison, Santino and Eliana.

Visitation will be held in McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9am-12pm with a religious service beginning 11:30am. Anthony will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.

To send online condolences to Anthony's family, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com










Published in Courier News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
