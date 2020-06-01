Anthony J DiGiovanni
Anthony J DiGiovanni, 73 was re-united in heaven with his beloved wife of 50 years on May 30th, 2020.
Born in Somerville, "Tony", who was instantly loved by most that met him, was the son of Anthony and Carmella (DeJohn) DiGiovanni. He grew up in Bound Brook, NJ and graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1964. He proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam from 1966-1968. When he returned from the war he fell in love with his sweetheart Eugenia and settled down in Middlesex, NJ to raise their 2 daughters.
He had a long proud career as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. His customers along his route were blessed to have their mail delivered by such a friendly soul for 37 years.
Anthony was very active in his community. He was a member of the Giles-Biondi Post 63 Bound Brook American Legion and the Middlesex Elks Lodge # 148. He also was very dedicated to his church. He was a communicant of our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex, NJ where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. Later he would become a parishioner at St Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook, NJ.
He was an avid NY Giants fan and attended many games at the Meadowlands with his best friend for life Rich Gianchiglia. Tony enjoyed watching the NY Yankees and loved to listen to Doo Wop music. He also was a dog lover and relished the visits from his Grand Dogs Millie and Earl.
Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Eugenia (Pillon) earlier this month. He is survived by his daughters, Carmella (Joseph) Harkay of Edison, NJ; Donna (Robert) Morris of Burlington, NJ; and a granddaughter Alyssa Harkay.
Anthony and Eugenia were laid to rest together on June 2nd 2020, at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Due to the Covid 19 virus, a mass of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, in Bound Brook. Memorial contributions may be made in Anthony's honor to the National Association of American Veterans at www.naavets.org
Published in Courier News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.