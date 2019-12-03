|
Anthony "Tony" J. Moskal
South Amboy - Anthony "Tony" J. Moskal, age 73, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at RBMC, Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of New Jersey. Before his retirement Tony served his country for over 32 as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. Tony had a thirst for knowledge achieving his Bachelors degree from Villanova and a PHD from Columbia University. He was very active in his community as a member of the Sayreville American Legion Post 211 and serving as Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus Council #5088 in Avenel.
Surviving are her his adoring wife of 41 years Kathy Moskal and his daughter Nicole Moskal as well as many loving friends. Calling hours at the Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin , NJ 08859 will be held Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be Friday 8:15am at the funeral home with burial to follow at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tony's name to the Cancer Institute of NJ 195 Little Albany St. New Brunswick, NJ 08901 or to the Sayreville Emergency Squad PO Box 9, Sayreville, NJ 08872. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019