|
|
Anthony J. Parisi
Anthony J. Parisi, 88, of Menlo Park NJ, passed away on April 18, 2020. Anthony was born in Jersey City, NJ, and he resided there for 37 years. Over last few years, he resided at NJ Veteran's Home in Menlo Park NJ.
Anthony was a proud veteran who served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. After serving his country, Anthony married his longtime sweetheart Margaret (Peggy) Coyle, and they had four children.
Anthony is predeceased by his wife Margaret and is survived by his four children and their spouses, Anthony & Diane, Annemarie, Kathleen (Kathy) & Richard and James (Jim) & Val; nine grandchildren (Christopher, Megan, Michael, Katy, Jenny, David, Dale, Mark, Kelly) and seven great grandchildren (Dani, Barrett, Maisie, Oliver, Sean, Ender, James).
Anthony loved being around people and he also enjoyed going to the casinos. He loved to paint, and he would often share his paintings with family and friends. He liked to watch sports and was a big fan of the Yankees and Giants.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park. Instructions to donate can be found at https://www.nj.gov/military/veterans/memorial-homes/menlo-park/.
Arrangements are under the direction of MJ Murphy Funeral Home in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
A memorial mass will be held sometime in the future at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendall Park, but details are not yet available.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020