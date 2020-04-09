|
|
Anthony J Quadagnito
June 13th, 1953 -
April 8th, 2020
Anthony graduated from Immaculata Highschool in 1973 followed by graduation from Rider University in 1976. He had a love for the New York Yankees, animals and classic movies. But above all, Anthony was a jokester and always wanted everyone to be happy and laugh with him because that's what made him happy. His go to joke, if offered a Caesar salad, was always to go and ask "Julius Caesar if he had extra dressing for it." Tony had a kind heart and always wanted to see a smile on everyone's face. His humor will be missed by all that knew him but mostly by the ones that knew him best. He will be greatly missed.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Carmella Cirillo, sister, Angela Ross, nieces, Stacey Rutski and Christy Giamella, nephew, Paul Giamella.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020