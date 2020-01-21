|
Anthony Joseph "Joel" Ensana
Anthony Joseph "Joel" Ensana, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Born on February 25, 1930, and raised in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Joel graduated from New Brunswick High School, Southern Methodist University and San Francisco State University for a post-graduate degree in Creative Writing.
Joel also served in the Korean War as member of the US Air Force.
He has several published plays and over sixty published short stories; and achieved many notable awards.
Joel is the beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose (Fenkel) Ensana. He is survived by his brother Ronald Ensana (Catherine); nephews, Anthony Ensana (Florence) and Michael Ensana (Tammy); his niece Andrea Mahon (Timothy); great nephews, Vincent Campanaro (Marie Hood) and Ryan Mahon; and great nieces, Sadie Ensana, Sophia Ensana, and Heather Roldan; great-grandnephew Vincenzo Campanaro; and other family and special friends. http://www.bukladmemorialhomes.com/obituary/joel-ensana?fh_id=15967
