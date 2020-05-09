|
Anthony Kelley
South River - Anthony Kelley, age 59 of South River passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick he was a lifelong resident of South River. Anthony was last employed as a Licensed Massage Therapist for NBC Fitness Center in NYC and prior to that he had been the owner and operator of Wholistic Health and Fitness LLC for many years.
He is predeceased by his brother Milton Carl Kelley and brother-in-law, Milton Jeter Jr. Surviving are his mother Alice Lester Kelley, father Milton W. Kelley, his siblings Beverly Kelley Jeter Muoio, Arletha Kelley-Summers, Latrell Carrington, Milton Kevin Kelley, Deborah Kelley-Whitfield and Derrick Kelley, Gregory Muoio (brother-in-law)many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Anthony was a devoted son and caretaker for his mother who was his first priority.Anthony enjoyed exercising at the gym and riding his bike.
Along with being a message therapist, he was a personal trainer. He wrote articles regarding his passions (health, fitness and wellness) and also volunteered his time and services at many events involving said passions.
It should also be noted that he loved animals and they adored him too.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River, N.J. Letters of condolence can be left at www.Maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020