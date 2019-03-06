|
|
Anthony Lazarczyk, Sr.
Bridgewater - Anthony Lazarczyk, Sr., 86, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Care One at Somerset Valley in Bridgewater. Anthony was born and raised in Newark to Anthony and Stephanie Lazarczyk and resided in Wildwood Crest and Bound Brook before recently moving to Bridgewater. He was a US Navy veteran. Anthony was a talented hairdresser for over 20 years, owning his own salon in Wildwood Crest before retiring as a US Postal employee. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Joan Lazarczyk; son, Anthony Lazarczyk, Jr., and father, Anthony Lazarczyk. Surviving are his mother, Stephanie Lazarczyk, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 8:30-9:30AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St. Bridgewater, NJ, 08807. The funeral mass will follow 10 AM at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 6, 2019