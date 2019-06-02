|
Anthony M. Pagano
Colonia - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather
Anthony (Tony) M Pagano passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Newark, New Jersey to parents Rocco and Ermelinda Pagano. He was raised in Trevico, Italy and came to the United States as a teenager. Following graduation from high school he returned to Italy to study medicine.
He married the love of his life, Enza, in Italy and returned to the United States where they raised a family of four children. Tony was a mason for Local 4 of Morristown formally Local 46 of Summit. He was a shop steward for Local 46 for many years. He was a foreman of the original Giants Stadium and was proud of the his and his men's accomplishments in the building of a New Jersey landmark.
He taught his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters the importance of family values and passed on his love of music and sports, particularly soccer. One of his favorite pastimes was going to Atlantic City with his wife, Enza.
Tony was a veteran the United States Army during the Korean War and a life member of Colonia VFW Post 6061. He was a 4th degree Knight for Pope John Paul Council # 6571 of Colonia. He was actively involved with both organizations and participated in many community and charitable events.
Anthony is predeceased by his loving wife Vincenza "Enza" Pagano, his parents Rocco and Ermelinda Pagano and his sister Henrietta Pagano.
He is survived by his two daughters, Nina Johnson and her husband Bruce, Middletown: and Linda Pagano, Brick; two sons, Rocky, Colonia/Seaside Park; and Anthony, Seaside Park. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, Nicole Merklinger and her husband Matthew; Kristen Gandossy and her husband Dylan; grandson, Erich Berger; and twin great granddaughters, Ava and Portia; as well as Brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews and amazing friends.
Entombment will be private at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019