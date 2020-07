Anthony MarowskyColonia - Anthony Marowsky, 101, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater.Born in Elizabeth, Anthony is a lifelong resident of Colonia. Anthony, a WWII veteran of the United States Army, served our country proudly and received a purple heart. He worked for Whitestone in Piscataway until his retirement in 1989.Predeceased by his wife, Mary Marowsky; surviving are his daughter, Diane Dalinsky and husband Thomas of Piscataway and two sons, Richard Marowsky and wife Kathy of York Pennsylvania and Gary Marowsky and wife Patricia of Hillsborough. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Craig Dalinsky and wife Judy, Lauren Dalinsky, Karen Perkowski and husband Peter, Timothy Marowsky and wife Briana, and Jennifer Benamati and husband, Josh. Also surviving him are four great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30AM the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by burial in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden.Family and friend may gather in the funeral home beginning at 10:30AM.To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com