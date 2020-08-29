1/1
Anthony P. Cotone Sr.
Anthony P. Cotone Sr.

South Plainfield - Anthony P. Cotone, 84, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Mr. Cotone was a lifelong resident of South Plainfield.

A veteran of the United States Army, Anthony served during the Korean War.

An avid outdoorsman, Tony enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was well known throughout the hunting community for raising and training Beagle hunting dogs and was also the founder the popular TNT Beagle Blood Line.

Although he enjoyed his outdoor activities, Tony's true enjoyment was his family. He was a mentor to many in countless ways and will be missed throughout the Borough of South Plainfield.

In addition, Tony was also a longtime and faithful communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church.

Tony is predeceased by his biological father Ralph Cotone who passed at an early age; mother, Christine Bumback; step-father, Frank Bumback; sister, Kimberly Bumback Honnick and brother, John Cotone.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Diana; daughter, Lisa Cotone Smith and her husband Gary of South Plainfield; sons, Anthony and his wife Kimberly of South Plainfield, Joseph and his wife Karen of Yorktown Heights, NY; sisters, Louise Doyle of Somerset. and Grace Cotone of AZ; brother, Ralph Cotone and his wife Marge of South Plainfield; grandchildren, Gary, Joseph, Kyle, Craig, Nicholas, Anthony and Michael and great grandchildren, Cody and Easton.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:45am am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by an 11:30am funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield.

Entombment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com










Published in Courier News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:45 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
