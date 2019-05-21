|
|
Anthony P. Fusco, Sr.
Kendall Park - Anthony P. Fusco, Sr, 70, of Kendall Park died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Penn Medicine Of Princeton at Plainsboro. Born in Jersey City, raised in Sayreville before moving to Kendall Park in 1979. Anthony was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and a Vietnam War Veteran. He served as a Security Policeman Specialist and a K9 Handler in Vietnam and Korea. He also attended Combat Security Police School. Mr. Fusco retired in 2004 with over 31 years of service as a Detective with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department. He served as a US Customs and DEA Task Force Detective. After his retirement, he resided in The Villages Florida for 15 years. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church.
Son of the late Morris and Lucille (DePaola) Fusco, husband of the late Nancy L (Keller) Fusco, he is survived 2 sons and a daughter-in-law Anthony P. Jr. and Alicia Fusco, Brian M. Fusco, 2 brothers Bruce Fusco, Mark Fusco and a grandson Anthony P. Fusco, III.
The Funeral will be held 9:00 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am, St. Augustine of Canterbury Church 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park. Burial will be private.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-9 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or To the Port Authority PBA Widows and Childrens Fund, Inc., C/O Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, 611 Palisade Avenue, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-1805.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019