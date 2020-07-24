1/
Anthony P. Minucci Sr.
Anthony P. Minucci, Sr.

Carteret - Anthony P. Minucci, Sr. 77 of Carteret passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in Port Reading, Anthony was a longtime resident there as well as in Bloomington, Indiana. Mr. Minucci retired from General Electric and was a member of the Bloomington Elks as well as the Bloomington American Legion.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents, Nunzio and Antoinette Minucci along with three siblings, Nunzio, John and Margaret. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Irene (Sica) Minucci; son, Anthony Minucci, Jr. of Florida; step-son, Matthew Sica of Indiana and his sister, Lorraine Christensen.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
