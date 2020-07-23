Anthony (Sonny) Palfy, Jr.
Monroe Twp - Anthony (Sonny) Palfy, Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 85 years old.
He moved to Monroe Township in 2008 after living in North Brunswick since 1962. He will be missed by many whom he met wherever he lived.
Tony was born on December 21, 1934, in New Brunswick and raised in Franklin Township. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS LEYTE CVS-32. He loved traveling to Hawaii, California, Georgia, and Virginia. He spent most of his time gardening, loved to cook outdoors, and was an Englishtown flea market fanatic. Tony worked for Rutgers University from 1977 until he retired in 1998. He was a supervisor in charge of maintenance for the gymnasiums and dormitories.
He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (Zonkowski) in 2017; by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Emma; son, Raymond, and his sister, Irene Aust.
He is survived by his sons, James and Michael, both of North Brunswick; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Allan Beyer of Southampton, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 8:30 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at Nativity of Our Lord R.C. Church, Monroe Township. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday, July 27th, from 4-8 PM. For directions please see the "Services" page.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Anthony's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.org
).