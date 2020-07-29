Anthony Pietropollo
Montville - Anthony Pietropollo, 91 of Montville, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Chelsea Senior Living Center in Montville, New Jersey.
Born Monday, October 29, 1928 in Newark, New Jersey, Anthony was the son of the late George and Rose Pietropollo.
Anthony was raised in Newark. After high school Anthony would meet the love of his life, Lucy and the couple would marry. They would start their own family in Newark. The family would then move to Old Bridge. While living in Old Bridge Anthony was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Church. Anthony worked at PSE&G for many years. After retirement Anthony and Lucy moved to Holiday City in Toms River. There he enjoyed shooting pool and fishing. Anthony was also a member of the Italian American club. Anthony will be missed by all those that loved him.
Anthony was predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Lucy.
Anthony is survived by his loving children, Georgette Barkala and her husband John, Carol Pietropollo, and Anthony Pietropollo and his wife Laurie, and by his cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle, Nicholas, Michael, Alexander, Jessica, and Christopher.
A Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday at St. Bernadette located at 20 Villanova Road Parlin, New Jersey 08859. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, NJ.
The family will receive friends from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey.
.