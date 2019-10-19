Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
JAMESBURG - Anthony R. Busco, 71 of Jamesburg died Friday October 18 at his home. Born on Buckelew Ave he was a lifelong Jamesburg resident. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Sgt. He worked in the family business "Busco Brothers Heating and HVAC" in Jamesburg. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Jennie (George) Busco. Surviving are his wife Linda (Thompson) Busco, his son Anthony and grandson James, his sister Phyllis Ayres, his brothers Ralph and Thomas and his wife Karen, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10a.m. Tuesday Oct 22 at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St, Jamesburg followed by a burial at St. James cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home for family and friends will be Monday from 2-4 and 7-9p.m. and Tuesday 9-10a.m.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
