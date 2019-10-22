|
Anthony Savage
Middlesex - Tony Savage 77, also known as Butch, passed October 16, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Delaware. He was the son of the late Anthony J. & Carmella (Pirone) Savage.
He lived in Bound Brook before moving to Middlesex thirty-six years ago. Anthony was a graduate of Bound Brook HS and Rutgers. Throughout his career he worked at American Cyanamid, Federal Pacific Electric, Lockheed Electronics and Visiting Nurse Services.
Tony leaves his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Susan (Holster) Savage. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. Survivors include; sister JoAnne (Carmine) Pugliese of Bound Brook; sister-in-law Cathy (Roger) Creteau of Murrells Inlet, SC; son Anthony, daughter Tony Marie & three grandchildren.
For a full obituary and arrangements visit: www.MiddlesexFuner alHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019