Anthony Skrypocski
Anthony Skrypocski

Carteret - Anthony Skrypocski, 96, of Carteret died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born in Carteret and was a lifelong resident. Tony was employed as a chemist with U.S. Metals for over 42 years before retiring in 1984. He was a member of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret, where he was a past warden of the church and a member of the St. Demetrius Men's Club. Tony enjoyed golf, playing the lottery, spending time at Carteret Park and the Sewaren waterfront and was a big Jets and Mets fan. Most of all, he liked spending time with his loving family and they are grateful and feel so blessed they had him in their lives for so many years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Theodosia (Bodnar) Skrypocski; his wife, Anne (Truch) Skrypocski in 1974; his brothers, Frank, John, Stanley and Joseph, and his son-in-law, Kenneth Thaiss.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Thaiss of Monroe and Anne Marie Clayton (Fred) of Milltown; four granddaughters, Lauren Burgess (Andrew); Amanda McGarry (Michael); Alissa Clayton and Rebecca Clayton (fiancé, Steve Chick); and four great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Olivia, Greyson and McKayla.

A private visitiation will take place at Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust St., Carteret on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services for the family will take place Thursday, 10 AM at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 641-645 Roosevelt Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008, followed by the interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Demetrius UOC.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
