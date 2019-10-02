|
|
Anthony T. Caramucci
Edison - Anthony T. Caramucci, 91, of Edison died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at NJ State Veteran's Memorial Home at Menlo Park.
Born in Hoboken, to Gaetano and Maria Caramucci, on January 22, 1928. He attended St. Francis RC School where he served as an altar boy. Anthony was a Golden Glover in his teen years. He and his father were self-employed in the Fresh Produce business in Jersey City. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War where he attained the rank of Corporal. Honorably discharged, he resumed working with his father until 1960. Anthony "Nino" was a Tri-state truck driver for 35 years. He was a member of the Teamster Local #560 of Union City. He transported props and scenery to Atlantic Highlands for the filming of ANNIE, where he met and ate with Carol Burnett.
At a dance at the Passaic Armory he met his bride to be in 1953, engaged in 1954 and married in 1955 which Anthony said, "The best thing I ever did was to marry her". He resided in Edison for 55 years and was a communicant of St. Matthew's RC Church in Edison. Bowling was his game, as well as he was an avid NY Giants and a die hard Yankee's fan.
Anthony was a very selfless man. He was an honest hard worker all of his life. He lived for his wife, children, and home. Anthony was a good son, brother, friend, and neighbor; a faithful devoted husband and loving father.
He was predeceased by a daughter Antonia E. Hurst, a sister Rosalie and a brother Joseph and nephew Joseph Jr.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years Leonora (nee Cerrito); 3 daughters Deborah Petz and her husband Timothy; Cynthia Shaffery and her husband Mark; Rosalie Roe and her husband George; a son-in-law Robert Hurst; 5 grandchildren Melissa Shaffery, Timothy Jr. and Michael Petz, Christina and Steven Roe; a brother Salvatore and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will take place on Friday, October 4th at 8:45 AM from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew's RC Church, Edison. Cremation will be private. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8 PM. To send condolences please visit Costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019