|
|
Anthony Vincent Montalto
Edison - Anthony Vincent Montalto, 21 of Edison, NJ was born September 24, 1998 and earned his angel wings on November 22, 2019. Anthony was born in Edison, NJ, attended Edison Public Schools and graduated from Edison High School in 2017. After graduation, at 18 years old, Anthony enlisted himself in the US Marines Corps. For the past three years, Lance Corporal Anthony so proudly served our country where he was stationed at Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC. He recently returned from a seven month deployment and had been promoted to squad leader for his battalion.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Anthony and Lisa and his younger brother and sister, Dominick and Gianna Montalto of Edison; his grandmother, Anna Grace Robertson; aunts, uncles and cousins. Anthony's smile lit up the room and made a lasting impression on anyone who was lucky enough to know or meet him.
Anthony will be deeply missed by his family, friends, Marine brothers and sisters and all who knew him. He will forever be in the hearts of those who love and adore him.
A viewing will be held at Boylan Funeral Home, Edison NJ on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Matthews Church in Edison, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
"Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy." ~ Inuit Legend
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019