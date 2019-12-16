|
|
In Loving Memory
Anthony W. Corsini
1st Anniversary in Heaven
December 17, 2018
"We little knew that morning,
God was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
and nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
Forever in Our Hearts,
Your loving wife Gertie, Children,
Grandchildren, Family and Friends
Published in Courier News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019