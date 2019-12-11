|
|
Anthony W. Kruzel, Jr.
Anthony "Tony" W. Kruzel, Jr., died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home where he resided since 1972. He was 78. He was the son of the late Anthony W. Kruzel, Sr. and Frances (Stanoski) Kruzel.
Tony was a 1966 graduate of Rider College and then received his masters degree from Trenton State College in 1972. He was an English teacher for Bound Brook High School for over 26 years retiring in 2000. A dedicated educator, he was inducted into the Bound Brook Hall of Fame in 2014, was an assistant girl's track coach, and sold tickets for the athletic and drama departments for many of their events including "Rock of Ages". Tony was a member of the Somerville Elks, and played bass guitar and sang in the "Happy Bernie Polka Band". Tony was a good man with many talents who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his wife, Judith (Tamecki) Kruzel who died in 2004. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved daughter, Dawn C. Green and husband, David of Stanhope, NJ; grandson, Dillon; brother, John Kruzel and wife, Karen of Manville; sisters, Carol Vinchur and husband, John of Manville, Charlotte Kruzel of Raritan and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM Mass at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bound Brook High School Alumni Association.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019