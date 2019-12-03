|
|
Anthony Yacka Sr.
North Plainfield - Anthony P. Yacka Sr. 95, died Saturday November 30, 2019 at Center For Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains. Mr. Yacka was born and raised in Plainfield before moving to North Plainfield in 1948. He retired as manager of Thom McAn working in Middlesex, Union and Somerset County.
He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 and served in the 118th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, which became part of the 23rd Fighter Group of the 14th Air Force as an armor mechanic and a tail gunner in India, Burma, and China, and was awarded the Asiatic Service Medal. After WWII, Tony worked at Camp Kilmer in Edison, where he met his future wife.
He served as an Usher for St. Joseph's RC Church in North Plainfield, and former member of the North Plainfield Italian-American Club. He was active in CYO basketball coaching and refereeing, and enjoyed golf, fishing, and swimming. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph P. Yacka. Surviving is his wife Ann Monzione Yacka, a son Anthony P. Yacka Jr. and wife Claudia of Clinton, a Daughter Ann Yacka Marsteller of Bluffton, SC, and a sister Maryann Mignella of Montgomery Township. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Services will start Friday 9:00 AM from the Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home 22 Craig Place, North Plainfield, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Joseph RC Church in North Plainfield. Burial will be at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-7pm. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Catholic Community of St. Joseph Church 99 Westervelt Avenue, North Plainfield, NJ 07060. www.scapalasrosasfh.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019