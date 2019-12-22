|
Antoinette Acciani
Perth Amboy - Private Funeral services were held Monday, December 23, 2019, for Antoinette Acciani, 106 years, a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, who passed at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
She was a retired seamstress and manager of a clothing manufacturer on State St. in Perth Amboy for many years, and worked privately from her home, for family, friends and neighbors throughout her life.
She was a communicant of Most Holy Rosary Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Hopelawn and was a member of the church Senior Citizens Club.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony who died in 1994.
She leaves behind; her beloved son, Robert Acciani and his wife Carol of Colonia, her beloved daughter, Grace Lugo and her husband Frank, of Whippany, her 3 grandchildren; Robin Barna, of Sparta, David Acciani and his wife Ria, of Warren and Frank Lupo and his wife Eileen of Mendham, And her 7 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Entombment was in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019