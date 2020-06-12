Antoinette "Toni' Andresen
Raritan - Antoinette "Toni" Andresen, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at RWJ New Brunswick. Born in Raritan, she spent all of her life living there.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will begin with a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday, June 5, 2020 at 12pm.
Entombment will follow at St. Bernard's Mausoleum in Bridgewater, NJ.
Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.