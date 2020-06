Antoinette "Toni' AndresenRaritan - Antoinette "Toni" Andresen, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at RWJ New Brunswick. Born in Raritan, she spent all of her life living there.A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.Funeral services will begin with a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday, June 5, 2020 at 12pm.Entombment will follow at St. Bernard's Mausoleum in Bridgewater, NJ.Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.